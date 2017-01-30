5 children tell story of their rare illnesses in a film

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.30

Charles, Imad, Amber, Camille and Tugdual, are between 6 – 9 years old and each has a serious disease. But, that’s not all. They are all protagonists in the French documentary “Et les Mistrals gagnants” by Anne-Dauphine Julliand. The film uses 75 minutes of their voices to tell their stories, the intricate parts of their daily lives: joy, laughter, dreams, and illness. The idea for the film came from the personal experience of Julliand, who discovered that her own 2-year-old daughter had been diagnosed with a rare, genetic, incurable and degenerative illness. With an almost impossible to pronounce name: metachromatic leucodistrophia. An illness that will lead to her daughter’s premature death. And so, the film shares also the lives of parents who are going through or have already had an experience similar to Julliand’s.