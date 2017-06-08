4 Italian universities are among the top 200 in the world

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.08

Politecnico of Milan, University of Bologna, Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna Pisa, and Scuola Normale Superiore. These are the only Italian universities that made it into the top ranking (200) universities in the world. However, this is the first time Italy has so many schools represented. The 170th place went to Milan’s Politecnico, while Bologna’s university was ranked 188th (moving up 20 places on the list), with Scuola Normale Superiore and Pisa’s Sant’Anna, sharing 192nd place. This ranking, one of the most well-known on an international level, was created by QS World University Rankings. According to which, for the first time, four American universities occupied the first 4 spots on the list: with number one going to the Massachussets Institute of Technology (Mit) for the sixth consecutive year; second and third places going to Stanford University and Harvard, the same as last year, while California Institute of Technology (Caltech) moved up to fourth place. Moving higher on the list were also universities from Russia, Australia, Singapore, China, and India.