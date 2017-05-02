4 innovative ideas for vacations with kids who have disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.02

To organize a vacation for children with disabilities, consider the sound advice of the French association Ricoch’et Co. That has adapted vacation plans for those with handicaps, based on 4 new ideas:

1) Trips organized during school vacations so that parents who have to work can worry less about their child needing constant attention;

2) Places proposed have been identified by the association as among the more interesting in all of France, in that they are off the beaten track and far from boring routines;

3) Presence of a personal assistant is guaranteed by the association;

4) Private-public partnerships to finance these trips.

Charline Duprat, an ex-teacher of children with special needs heads up the project. She has years of experience in the field of assisting individuals with disabilities. After having spoken with many professionals and families, she realized that there was a gap in the area of innovative offerings for accessible vacations.