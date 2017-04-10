3 high-tech innovations to help autistic children communicate

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.10

For autistic children, everyday interactions can be hard to decode. Socializing is often stressful, and expressing needs and emotions can be a struggle. here 3 innovative tech solutions to help autistic children communicate.

1) Digital stones allowing autistic children to “speak”

Smartstones Touch is a handheld, stone-like device that remotely controls an app called :prose, allowing children to “speak” pre-programed phrases aloud with taps and swipes. Light, sound, and vibration patterns correspond with each gesture made on a Smartstone, giving autistic users tactile feedback when communicating.

2) The toy helping autistic kids communicate through music

Synchrony is a drum-like device helping autistic children engage with others through music. The smooth, silicon instrument helps autistic kids bridge social gaps by letting them harmonize with playmates. Synchrony responds to touch, always playing calming sounds without dissonance or “bad notes,” which can sometimes be overwhelming for autistic children.

3) The musical cube designed for social play

Skoog is an accessible, tactile cube that enhances social interactions for autistic children through music and play. It allows kids to start creating music immediately, without any lessons or prior knowledge.