4 characteristics of second-generation immigrants

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.13

In 2015, France recorded 7,3 million second-generation immigrants. This amounts to 11% of the country’s total population. At least, that is the data recently released by France’s national institute of statistics, INSEE. Four relevant characteristics of these immigrants emerged in the report.

1) The majority are very young.

In fact, 47% is in the under-25 range, as opposed to 30% in that age group who have French-born parents.

2) There is a prevalence of European origins.

Data indicates that 45% has a mother and/or father who is Italian, Spanish, or Portuguese, who arrived in The Hexagon in the period 1930 – 1970. While 42% , on the other hand, has North African origins, in particular Algerian. And 9% are from Asian countries.

3) They leave the family nest late.

As many as 77% in the age range 18 – 24 still live with their parents. As opposed to 62% of kids with parents who are French natives.

4) They live in large metropolitan areas.

89% live in large cities, of which 30% live in Paris or surrounding areas.