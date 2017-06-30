3D Printing has an answer to scoliosis

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.30

Patients with scoliosis can soon expect greatly improved spinal corsets made with 3D printing technology instead of traditional plaster molding. Traditionally, these corsets are made from a plaster mold. A custom model is manufactured for each patient. 3D printing could be set to change this and even give better results than traditional corsets. The 3D printing experiment called orthopedic corsets was begun in 2014 by Lelio Leoncini, an Italian doctor specializing in Physical Therapy and Physical Medicine who joined WASPmedical team. Leoncini has many reasons for choosing additive manufacturing to develop the 3D printed corset. He said: “From an orthopedic and scientific point of view, the 3D printing allows to perform on scoliosis in a more efficient and effective way than the handmade production.” He explains: “Through the virtual project, you find out how scoliosis will develop; the production costs decrease considerably; you don’t have the problem to clear out the materials and you speed up production. A technician can hand-make a couple of corsets a day; using the 3D printing you can double the quantity and with a better quality.”