3D Printing has an answer to scoliosis

3D Printing has an answer to scoliosisby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.30
Patients with scoliosis can soon expect greatly improved spinal corsets made with 3D printing technology instead of traditional plaster molding. Traditionally, these corsets are made from a plaster mold. A custom model is manufactured for each patient. 3D printing could be set to change this and even give better results than traditional corsets. The 3D printing experiment called orthopedic corsets was begun in 2014 by Lelio Leoncini, an Italian doctor specializing in Physical Therapy and Physical Medicine who joined WASPmedical team. Leoncini has many reasons for choosing additive manufacturing to develop the 3D printed corset. He said: “From an orthopedic and scientific point of view, the 3D printing allows to perform on scoliosis in a more efficient and effective way than the handmade production.” He explains: “Through the virtual project, you find out how scoliosis will develop; the production costs decrease considerably; you don’t have the problem to clear out the materials and you speed up production. A technician can hand-make a couple of corsets a day; using the 3D printing you can double the quantity and with a better quality.”
Italian ‘After Us’ law has special trust for those adhering to the initiative
Trust in Life is the name of the first trust created by an Italian financial institution with which to address the special law “Dopo di Noi” (After Us), which helps parents guarantee that their disabled children will be taken care of, once they are gone. The project, the culmination of Read More.
Tablet in Braille for teaching geometry
A tablet in Braille to facilitate teaching geometry to blind children. Feelif is a revolutionary item created by the company 4WEB, located in Slovenia. The apparatus has a raised pad on the screen and sends the little users commands in the form of sounds, voice, and vibrations. Which, in turn, Read More.
An antibody provides new therapy for macular degeneration
For the first time a new therapy has demonstrated success with significantly slowing the progression of macular degeneration. A serious pathology that is the principle cause of blindness in the over-60 population for five million people throughout the world. According to the results of a clinical study published in Science Read More.
Parents with disabled children launch “crossed feet” campaign
“Crossed Feet” (Pieds croisés). This is the name of a new movement founded by French parents who have children with disabilities. Founded in June, 2017, the group launched a petition regarding the difficulties in the workplace for parents who have to take care of a child with a handicap: from Read More.
Summer stays for deaf-blind people
Guided tours, didactic farms, artisan workshops, games, sea and mountain walks. These are just some of the activities carried out during the summer stays organized in Italy by the Golden Wire League (Lega del Filo d’Oro) and dedicated to deaf-blind and multiple psychosensory impaired people. This is an opportunity for Read More.
Italian high school seniors with dyslexia have support for state exam
Many students with learning disabilities are among the high school seniors across Italy taking the end-of-high-school state exam. Of the approximately 505, 263 students taking the exam, 187,000 have been diagnosed with one or several learning difficulties: dyslexia, dysgraphia, dysorthographia and dyscalculia. Which are learning difficulties that are identified during Read More.