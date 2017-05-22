A leading manager despite ADHD and dyslexia

A leading manager despite ADHD and dyslexiaby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.22
Despite the fact that he is hyperactive and suffers from dyslexia sixty-year-old Selim Bassoul, is the manager of one of the largest companies in America, Middleby Corporation. He rarely writes emails and reports, does not use Facebook nor Linkedin and takes part in few exhausting meetings. How does he manage to head his company so brilliantly? By exploiting his very condition. A condition that has allowed him to develop two winning strategies. The first. Closely monitor his employee’s work. Instead of being stuck to his PC for hours, impossible for someone who exhibits the restlessness and impatience typical of ADHD sufferers, Selim is always moving between divisions, offices and warehouses. Behaviour that ensures he is better and more quickly aware of problems to be resolved. The second. A network of collaborators. As Selim finds it difficult to read and write, his staff manage the details of his daily agenda. Thus allowing him to focus on essential areas, reducing meeting times and PC-related stress.
Hyperactivity calmed at school by designing comics
Designing comics in class helps calm anxiety, aggression, anger and outbursts of rage. An approach that has worked in the Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters, located in difficult New York suburbs. It is used with students with special education needs – autism, health and family problems and hyperactivity – to reduce Read More.
The Fidget Spinner is first and foremost a toy for autistic children
A hit with children all over the world, few know that the Fidget Spinner was created as a toy for those suffering from autism. The rotating top that is kept moving by expert pressure of the fingers has been around since the 1990s. It was invented by Catherine Hettingher, an Read More.
Treating severely autistic children with electroconvulsive therapy
Electroconvulsive therapy - in which a small electric current is passed through the brain causing a seizure - is now being used in the US as a treatment for severely autistic children who exhibit severe, self-injuring behaviour. The BBC has been given access to film a child being treated using Read More.
“The Good Doctor” puts autism at center of new prime-time TV Drama
The American commercial broadcast television network ABC will introduce a prime-time drama this fall featuring a lead character on the autism spectrum. The hour-long drama, “The Good Doctor,” focuses on Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who has left his quiet life in the country to Read More.
The little girl with Down’s Syndrome received a great gift from grandma
A clothing business dedicated entirely to individuals with Down’s Syndrome. Karen Bowersox, owner and founder of Downs Design Dreams, that was launched in 2010, had the idea as a result of seeing how difficult it was for Maggie, her 12-year old grandchild with Trisomy 21, to get dressed every day. So, this Read More.
A virtual wallet for people with cognitive disabilities
Oto makes shopping for disabled people much easier. We are talking about an app that helps people manage difficult tasks like paying at the cash register and getting the correct change back. The user keys the amoun in, on a tablet or cellulare and an image is displayed of the Read More.