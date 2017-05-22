Blue Whale Game more dangerous than selfie on train track trend

Blue Whale Game more dangerous than selfie on train track trendby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.22
The latest danger online for teenagers is represented by a game called Blue Whale Game. A popular activity coming from Russia, similar to the older Neknominate, it consists of inviting a user on the social networks to participate over a period of 50 days, in a variety of dangerous challenges, testing resistance. For example, watching horror films for 24 hours straight, listening to violent music at the highest possible volume, commiting acts of self-harm with needles, all the way to showing courage with extreme gestures that are potentially life-threatening. Inspired by the concept of whales that go aground to let themselves die, the Blue Whale Game has already racked up hundreds of young victims in Russia, and a few have already fallen into the trap in Europe, but found themselves rescued just in time. In fact, the authorities concerned with public safety and English and French associations fighting cyber bullying have activated a free hot line and awareness campaign for kids in schools throughout the cities, as well as for parents, to let them know how to combat this phenomenon. And most of all, to inform them about how to prevent this fatal game from enticing particularly vulnerable young people, for example, those with depression or mental illness.
How a bully comes into being
There are four factors that lead to the creation of a bully: 1) The eclipse of the authority of parents or teacher; 2) The importance of image and approval from others: 3) Adolescent disorientation concerning sexual identity; 4) Feelings of uncertainty with respect to parental expectations. In this group show, in which sexuality is the Read More.
Italy has now a law to fight cyberbullying
The law on cyberbullying is now a reality in Italy. It was approved unanimously, after three years of discussion, by the Chamber of Deputies with 432 yes. Just one non-voter. The text presents important news in matter of protection of children victims of abuses and aggressions via Internet. Firstly, the Read More.
Italian schools and lgbt associations join in fighting cyber-bullying
“You’re a freak of nature”, “You have mental problems”, “You should have been born a female”, “No one wants you”. These are a few of the insults that a young boy receives from social media in the video launched for the awareness campaign against cyber-bullying and homophobia, promoted throughout Italian Read More.
Three primary victims of Revenge Porn
Disabled, adolescent and homosexual. These are the three categories most targeted by “revenge porn”. The phenomenon whereby an “ex” posts intimate images over the web without consent in for purposes of retaliation. At least this is what Australian researchers from Monash University revealed after having conducted an analysis of a Read More.
Pet therapy to fight bullying at school
Pet therapy courses as part of the academic program to prevent bullying. Thanks to dogs that are able to facilitate socialization and healthy exchange among students. This initiative is sponsored by the Spanish association Entrecanes to guarantee a positive and reciprocal experience among the kids. The multidisciplinary team of psychologists, Read More.
Bullies and their victims obsessed with cosmetic surgery
Bullies and their victims are obsessed with cosmetic surgery much more than their peers. A truth emerged by a study carried out by the University of Warwick, that has monitored the trend in the USA. Results of interviews and analysis have shown that 11.5% of bullies and 3.4% of their Read More.