Blue Whale Game more dangerous than selfie on train track trend

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.22

The latest danger online for teenagers is represented by a game called Blue Whale Game. A popular activity coming from Russia, similar to the older Neknominate, it consists of inviting a user on the social networks to participate over a period of 50 days, in a variety of dangerous challenges, testing resistance. For example, watching horror films for 24 hours straight, listening to violent music at the highest possible volume, commiting acts of self-harm with needles, all the way to showing courage with extreme gestures that are potentially life-threatening. Inspired by the concept of whales that go aground to let themselves die, the Blue Whale Game has already racked up hundreds of young victims in Russia, and a few have already fallen into the trap in Europe, but found themselves rescued just in time. In fact, the authorities concerned with public safety and English and French associations fighting cyber bullying have activated a free hot line and awareness campaign for kids in schools throughout the cities, as well as for parents, to let them know how to combat this phenomenon. And most of all, to inform them about how to prevent this fatal game from enticing particularly vulnerable young people, for example, those with depression or mental illness.



