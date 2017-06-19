3 reasons to leave earwax alone

3 reasons to leave earwax aloneby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.19
Harvard University has published an article about inserting cotton-tipped swabs into your ears. According to recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, experts strongly discourage twirling cotton-tipped swabs in the ears. Here’s why.
1. It’s unnecessary
The ear is self-cleaning. No routine maintenance is required. If you’re inserting swabs into your ears to remove earwax or prevent its buildup, think again. Earwax is produced within the ear canal and naturally migrates from deeper inside to outside. There are exceptions, of course. Some people make more than the average amount of earwax, and for others (especially older adults) it becomes harder and drier than usual. Even in these situations, inserting a swab inside the ear is not the answer.
2. It may be harmful
Inserting a cotton tipped swab (or anything else) into the ear can damage the ear canal or eardrum, or push earwax farther into the canal, making it harder to remove. This may cause a feeling of pressure in the ear and diminished hearing. Even worse, clumps of earwax pushed down near the eardrum can lead to painful ear infections.
3. Earwax is not a sign of poor hygiene
Earwax — the medical term is “cerumen” — is there for good reasons. Among other things, cerumen:
- is a natural moisturizer, preventing the skin inside the ear from becoming too dry
- traps dirt and dust before they can reach deep into the canal
- absorbs dead skin cells and debris
- prevents bacteria and other infectious organisms from reaching the inner ear.
Drones are superior to ambulances for heart attack victims
Drone 1, ambulance 0. In the future, the first could substitute the second, in the case of serious emergencies such as providing first aid to a cardiac infarction victim. At least, this is what a team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet of Stokholm claim in their simulation study just published in Read More.
How many Italians resort to private healthcare
The percentage of Italians who choose private structures for their surgical interventions is 25.7%. Which translates to more than half of the 40% who decides to pay for a medical visit, diagnostic exams, and specialist care, each day, rather than use the national healthcare system. These data were published on occasion Read More.
Italy’s Veneto region says “no” to obligatory vaccines
Veneto has declared war on the new Italian law that requires obligatory vaccines. The Regional Board has already sent legal representatives of the region to contest the same law that it had introduced. “We are not against vaccines, nor do we want to challenge their scientific validity, but we are Read More.
How many deaths could have been avoided in the EU?
In the European Union (EU), almost 1.7 million persons aged less than 75 died in 2014. Of those, more than 560 000 (or 33.3% of total deaths) could be considered as untimely. In other words, 1 death out of 3 in the EU could have been avoided in the light Read More.
She might have been the most beautiful mother in the world
The suicide of Marilyn Monroe could hide, among many of its possible motivations, endometriosis. Few know, in fact, that she was one of the first cases of a celebrity with a certified diagnosis of this pathology, caused by the endometrium growing outside of the uterus. Or, that it was precisely Read More.
Vaccination is obligatory also for unaccompanied foreign minors
"Obligatory vaccination also applies to unaccompanied foreign minors", according a recent circular letter from the Italian Ministry of Health, which set the first operational guidelines for the implementation of the new legislation on vaccines. The document continues: "that is, minors who do not have Italian or EU citizenship who live Read More.