3 reasons to leave earwax alone

by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.19

Harvard University has published an article about inserting cotton-tipped swabs into your ears. According to recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, experts strongly discourage twirling cotton-tipped swabs in the ears. Here’s why.

1. It’s unnecessary

The ear is self-cleaning. No routine maintenance is required. If you’re inserting swabs into your ears to remove earwax or prevent its buildup, think again. Earwax is produced within the ear canal and naturally migrates from deeper inside to outside. There are exceptions, of course. Some people make more than the average amount of earwax, and for others (especially older adults) it becomes harder and drier than usual. Even in these situations, inserting a swab inside the ear is not the answer.

2. It may be harmful

Inserting a cotton tipped swab (or anything else) into the ear can damage the ear canal or eardrum, or push earwax farther into the canal, making it harder to remove. This may cause a feeling of pressure in the ear and diminished hearing. Even worse, clumps of earwax pushed down near the eardrum can lead to painful ear infections.

3. Earwax is not a sign of poor hygiene

Earwax — the medical term is “cerumen” — is there for good reasons. Among other things, cerumen:

- is a natural moisturizer, preventing the skin inside the ear from becoming too dry

- traps dirt and dust before they can reach deep into the canal

- absorbs dead skin cells and debris

- prevents bacteria and other infectious organisms from reaching the inner ear.