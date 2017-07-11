3 gadgets to help you tackle arthritis

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.11

Millions of people have some form of arthritis and live in pain caused by inflammation in the joints. Here a selection of gadgets claiming to ease the pain of sore, stiff joints or to make life easier for people with arthritis.

1) The Sock-Aid. It holds a sock open to make it easier to get on and off. It looks like a tube sliced in half, horizontally. Slide your sock over the end and onto the tube, then place the Sock-Aid on the floor with the reach stick. You then slip your foot into the sock without bending or using your hands. The stick can also be used to remove your socks.

2) The tap turners. Robust plastic levers — one blue, one red — that fit over taps, to make them easy to turn.

3) The two handled teapot. Developed with Stirling University, healthcare professionals and a panel of disabled people, this teapot has two large handles to help make gripping easier and to steady it when pouring for people with disabilities such as arthritis.