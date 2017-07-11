3 gadgets to help you tackle arthritis

3 gadgets to help you tackle arthritisby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.11
Millions of people have some form of arthritis and live in pain caused by inflammation in the joints. Here a selection of gadgets claiming to ease the pain of sore, stiff joints or to make life easier for people with arthritis.
1) The Sock-Aid. It holds a sock open to make it easier to get on and off. It looks like a tube sliced in half, horizontally. Slide your sock over the end and onto the tube, then place the Sock-Aid on the floor with the reach stick. You then slip your foot into the sock without bending or using your hands. The stick can also be used to remove your socks.
2) The tap turners. Robust plastic levers — one blue, one red — that fit over taps, to make them easy to turn.
3) The two handled teapot. Developed with Stirling University, healthcare professionals and a panel of disabled people, this teapot has two large handles to help make gripping easier and to steady it when pouring for people with disabilities such as arthritis.
A room lights up dark path of individuals with Alzheimer’s
The“reminiscence room” is the new frontier for treating Alzheimer’s. In an old people’s home in Manchester, UK, there is a familiar space offered to residents with Alzehimer’s, where they can take a trip back in time, where all of the furniture, record players, sewing machines, and newspapers are in the style Read More.
1.2million people will be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040
Dementia cases are set to soar by nearly two thirds within the next 25 years. In a studi published in the British Medical Journal, researchers forecast that more than 1.2million people will be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040. The team used data from 18,000 men and Read More.
The sad reality of British old peoples’ homes
Expired medicines, lack of qualified care personnel, and overall mistreatment. o qThese is description of only a few of the conditions that characterize one third of the retirement homes in England. The alarm was launched by the Care Quality Commission, a government authority that is responsible for quality control in the Read More.
Firts home for New York City’s LGBT seniors
Next month, work will begin on a $78 million housing complex for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Followed in the fall by a $40 million building across from Crotona Park in the Bronx. Both buildings are expected to open in 2019. While such targeted Read More.
Sexy-robot to satisfy desires of individuals with Alzheimer’s
Robots might someday satisfy the sexual needs of the elderly in retirement homes. In fact, this proposal has been put forth by the International Foundation for Responsible Robotics. Which highlights that already, robots are employed as caretakers for the over-70 populations, and therefore, could also be used for therapeutic purposes for Read More.
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s may have an enzyme in common
The same enzyme might be the base of both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers at Emory University discovered that it is the molecule asparagine endopeptidase (AEP) that contributes to an accumulation of toxic protein aggregates in brain cells. Despite the fact that these two diseases affect different and distinct areas of the Read More.