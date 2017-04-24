3 brilliant activists share with us the best thing about being autistic

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.24

Here 3 activists who share the best thing about being autistic.

1) Lydia X. Z. Brown, writer, activist, and creator of Autistic Hoya. “Being autistic has always given me a strong sense of justice and fairness, and a burning drive to do the right thing and to fight for it, even when it seems like struggling against the weight of the world. This seems very related to my extreme empathy, which is also tied to my experience of being autistic.”

2) Finn Gardiner, community educator, activist, and organizer. “The best things about being autistic for me are learning deeply about different subjects through hyperfocus, full immersion in sensory experiences like listening to music or watching a film, and noticing things others may not.”

3) Morénike Giwa Onaiwu, autism and race committee chair at Autism Women’s Network and activist. “For me, the best thing about being autistic is a tie between two things. One is liberation. Once I became aware that I wasn’t ‘broken’ or ‘deficient,’ it freed me of the sense that I had to operate and define myself by a standard of being that has not, does not, and will not ever apply to me.”