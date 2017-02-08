2016: a record year for asylum seekers in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.08

2016 was a record year for Italy as far as the number of asylum seekers is concerned. They were more than 123,000, the highest figure ever reached in the last twenty years: an average of 10,000 per month, nearly 70% of all immigrants landed on Italy’s shores and 47% more than the previous year. For the most part they were men (85%), although the percentage of women has increased in the last three years (7.5% of requests for asylum in 2014, they were 12% in 2015 and accounted for 15% in 2016). Minors, however, both accompanied and unaccompanied, were over 11,400. If we consider the country of origin of the asylum seekers, Nigeria ranks first: 27,000 requests, equal to 1/5 of the total and on the increase (+48% compared to 2015). Followed by Pakistan (11% of the total), Gambia (7.2%) and Senegal (6.2%). These are some data from the ISMU Foundation, according to which the majority of the requests is rejected. Last year, 2/3 of the requests were rejected, equal to more than 55,000.

