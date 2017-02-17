2,000 GIFs to teach you sign language

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.17

Giphy released an extensive GIF library with more than 2,000 words and phrases in American Sign Language (ASL). They were designed to teach hearing people ASL and to empower the Deaf community. Created by Robert DeMayo, the collection ‘Sign with Robert’ already had a 30-episode educational ASL series used in classrooms around the country. One of the biggest challenges in putting the collection together was ensuring the accuracy of each sign. “GIFs, as a visual format untethered from audio, makes them a perfect medium for sign language,” said Hilari Scarl, director and producer. “The GIF format has the ability to loop infinitely, so it’s perfect for learning new signs. It doesn’t require the back and forth of hitting play, rewind or repeat,” she said.