20-year old with impaired vision mesmerizes the public of The Voice

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.21

Vincent Vinel, 20-year-old young man from Paris, with impaired vision, has perfect pitch; he can faithfully reproduce any melody he hears. He claims that he sang before he talked. Piano is his favorite instrument. In fact, when he sees one in a train station or airport, he can’t resist. And, that’s how he became famous on Youtube. But his real consecration came when he performed on the 6th season of the French edition of The Voice. Where, with his passion and sense of humor, he strives to demonstrate that, like him, everyone can put their disability aside and realize their dreams. On February 18th, 2017, the evening of the first round of auditions, Vincent chose to sing, Lose Yourself , by Eminem. The judges were so bewitched by his brilliant performance, they invited him to sing another song.