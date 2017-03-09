1,500 euro company bonus paid to every child born

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.03.09

A 1,500-euro bonus paid for every child born to employees. While Italy is at the bottom of the ladder when it comes to the number of births, the Czech Republic is trying to reverse the trend: for an entire month more than 550 employees (including the Italian headquarters in Vicenza) will get the bonus for each child born during this period of employment, also applicable in the case of adoptions. The Brazzale group is in the business of producing butter and dairy-food products. Those who will benefit include: 238 Italian employees and 315 Czech employees, and all employees on permanent contracts. ”The goal is to make the employees feel that the company is happy when they can realize their life plans,” says the president Roberto Brazzale.