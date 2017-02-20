15 questions not to ask a person with dislexia

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.02.20

Antonella a young Sicilian girl with dyslexia has created a YouTube channel to raise awareness, with a healthy dose of irony, about the problem of dislexia and the prejudice that others have towards those with the disturbance. Though timid, Antonella adeptly dismantles the myths surrounding dyslexia as if it were a game. The material for her video is inspired by individuals with dyslexia and their family members, with whom she collaborated. For example, the 15 things that one should never say to a person with dyslexia: from “Darn! It’s has become so “in” to be dyslexic, when is all going to end?” to “Is it contagious?!” or “At your age, you still don’t know how to read!” and “What a pity you don’t know that you’re dyslexic! “ and “Are you purposefully pretending not to be able to read? It is because you want to avoid studying?!” or “I’m sorry, do you understand me when I talk, seeing as you’re dyslexic?”. An amusing way to think about all of the clichés that so many people believe, not to mention the many teachers who are not very evolved on the subject.