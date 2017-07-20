10 recommendations to prevent Alzheimer’s

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.20

A third of Alzheimer’s cases could be avoided if people had correct life habits. A truth unveiled by The Lancet International Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care in a report presented today at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC 2017) in London. From the document, 10 useful recommendations to prevent the disease have emerged:

1) Study, read and do memory games to keep the brain active.

2) Engage in regular sport activity.

3) Quit smoking.

4) Monitor your excessive weight gain. Eat a healthy and balanced diet that is lower in fat and higher in vegetables and fruit.

5) Treat hypertension.

6) Treat diabetes.

7) Do not underestimate the first symptoms of hearing loss.

8) Do not underestimate the first signs of depression.

9) Stay always socially engaged.

10) Sleep regularly.