10 important facts about the most common questions regarding vaccines

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.11

First: vaccinations are considered by the WHO to be the most important public health measures of prevention in the world, together with water sanitation. Second: vaccinations are pharmaceutical products, and as such, are subjected to all of the obligatory procedures for their authorized distribution. Third: there are more than 20 infective illnesses that can be prevented by vaccines. Fourth: current generations have not known past infectious diseases that caused many deaths and disabilities (for example, diphtheria or polio). Deaths that have occurred recently due to infection, can cause people to act irrationally and excessively, but then allow us to appreciate the importance of vaccinations as a measure of prevention. Fifth: some vaccinations are not obligatory, but that should not diminish their importance. Sixth: vaccines strengthen the immune system, not weaken it! Seventh: vaccines can be administered simultaneously, though there can be some rare exceptions. Eighth: vaccines are safe because they are subject to the same safety evaluation procedures as all other pharmaceutical products on the market. Any adverse reactions occur at a percentage that is much less than the damage that could be caused by the infectious disease itself. Ninth: vaccines do not cause autism, encephalitis, asthma, or epilepsy. Tenth: the increase in the average lifespan and quality of life of the population have demonstrated that vaccines are not only for newborns and children, but should be considered also for adults: not only according to their age, but also in function of their lifestyle and occupation. Here is the first informative brochure on vaccines distributed by family physicians, published in collaboration with Cittadinanzattiva.