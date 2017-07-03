10 films to understand the reality of the European society

by Editorial Staff - 2017.07.03

The 10 films competing for this year’s Lux Film Prize have been revealed. The movies, selected by the Lux Film Prize’s selection panel, cover a variety of situations: young people coming of age, activists for social change, people struggling to start a new life in a new context, or those trying to cope with information overload and continuous communication in a post-truth era. From political satire to a relentless social study, the ten European films competing for the Lux Film Prize also span many genres.

The following 10 films have been nominated (in alphabetical order):

A Ciambra by Jonas Carpignano (Italy/Brazil/United States/France/Germany/Sweden)

BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo (France)

Glory by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)

Heartstone by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)

King of the Belgians by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth (Belgium/Netherlands/Bulgaria)

Sámi Blood by Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)

Summer 1993 by Carla Simón (Spain)

The last family by Jan P Matuszyński (Poland)

The other side of hope by Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)

Western by Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)

The Lux Film Prize is an award given out by MEPs to promote European cinema, make films accessible to larger audiences across languages and cultures, help promising productions circulate beyond their national market and encourage debate about values and social issues across Europe. The winner for the 2017 competition will be selected by MEPs and announced in the Strasbourg plenary on 15 November 2017. The winning film will be subtitled in all of the EU’s 24 official languages while a special version for the visually and hearing impaired will be created as well.