10 films to understand the reality of the European society

10 films to understand the reality of the European societyby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.03
The 10 films competing for this year’s Lux Film Prize have been revealed. The movies, selected by the Lux Film Prize’s selection panel, cover a variety of situations: young people coming of age, activists for social change, people struggling to start a new life in a new context, or those trying to cope with information overload and continuous communication in a post-truth era. From political satire to a relentless social study, the ten European films competing for the Lux Film Prize also span many genres.
The following 10 films have been nominated (in alphabetical order):
-
A Ciambra by Jonas Carpignano (Italy/Brazil/United States/France/Germany/Sweden)
-
BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo (France)
-
Glory by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov (Bulgaria/Greece)
-
Heartstone by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)
-
King of the Belgians by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth (Belgium/Netherlands/Bulgaria)
-
Sámi Blood by Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)
-
Summer 1993 by Carla Simón (Spain)
-
The last family by Jan P Matuszyński (Poland)
-
The other side of hope by Aki Kaurismäki (Finland/Germany)
-
Western by Valeska Grisebach (Germany/Bulgaria/Austria)
The Lux Film Prize is an award given out by MEPs to promote European cinema, make films accessible to larger audiences across languages and cultures, help promising productions circulate beyond their national market and encourage debate about values and social issues across Europe. The winner for the 2017 competition will be selected by MEPs and announced in the Strasbourg plenary on 15 November 2017. The winning film will be subtitled in all of the EU’s 24 official languages while a special version for the visually and hearing impaired will be created as well.
Italy can now include lonliness on its list of woes
Sun and great food are not enough to guarantee a good quality of life for Italians, recently pronounced the loneliest in Europe. Compared to the EU average of 6%, more than 13% of Italians confess that they have no one upon whom they can depend, when in need. This unexpected Read More.
In Spain father’s last name no longer takes precedence over mother’s
In Spain, starting from this June 30th, the father’s last name will no longer automatically come before the mother’s. After that date, in fact, the Civil Registry reform, that regulates the legal name of the newborn, will be in force. Up until now, the Iberian Peninsula used a system that Read More.
Facebook culprit for increase in divorces
In Italy, the number of divorces is continuing to rise, but Facebook is continuing to be one of the causes. In fact, new technologies in general, especially social networks, have contributed to an increase in family conflicts, because they favor new friendships and extra-conjugal stimuli. An Italian consumer association, Adico, Read More.
Fake separations help couples pay less taxes
In Italy, couples can be legally separated without ever divorcing. But, some couples have figured out that this could be a creative way to pay less taxes. In fact the estimates of these creative, false marriage crises, have been as high as 7% of all legal separations: approximately 6,400 out Read More.
Call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capital
Launch of financial incentive and call for applications for the 2020 European Green Capital and 2019 European Green Leaf Awards. The competition for both awards is now open with more details on the European Green Capital Award application to be found here and the European Green Leaf Award application here. Read More.
Denmark is the top quality of life nation in the world
Denmark is the best nation in the world based on the quality of life it offers. According to the Social Progress Index (SPI), an annually study that ranked Denmark first out of 128 nations based on scores in 50 indicators such as access to electricity, air pollution, violent crime, criminality, Read More.