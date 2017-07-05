1 million British children are suffering from mental health problems

1 million British children are suffering from mental health problemsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.05
Close to one million children living in the UK are suffering from mental health problems, according to new research. A report by the Children’s Commissioner for England warned of a crisis for childhood mental health in the UK, with 800,000 children living with mental health issues. The report also found almost 670,000 children are from vulnerable families, with more than 15,000 living with a parent receiving treatment for alcohol addiction. 46,000 young people have become members of street gangs, while 1,200 have been newly identified as victims of modern slavery. Experts said the ‘shocking’ figures are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ and warned that thousands more children living with poor mental health have not yet been identified. ‘The truth is nobody knows the exact number of vulnerable children. The report found that children’s services use varying criteria to decide what makes a child ‘vulnerable’. Because of this, it is likely that thousands of children have been missed from official records.
