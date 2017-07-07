1.2million people will be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.07
Dementia cases are set to soar by nearly two thirds within the next 25 years. In a studi published in the British Medical Journal, researchers forecast that more than 1.2million people will be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040. The team used data from 18,000 men and women, tracking the health of those aged 50 and over. From 2002 to 2013, people were selected at random and tested for memory, verbal fluency and numeracy function, and ability to look after themselves. The researchers used this data to estimate that there were about 767,000 people with dementia in England and Wales in 2016. And they calculate this figure will rise to 872,000 in 2020, nearly 1.1million in 2030 and just over 1.2million by 2040. The scale of the problem raises further concern over the ability of the NHS and social care system to cope.
